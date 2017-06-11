Kathy Fitzgerald & More Complete the Cast of Meet Me in St. Louis at the Muny

Full casting has been announced for The Muny's upcoming closing centennial-season production, Meet Me in St. Louis. The new staging will be directed by Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge and choreographed by Josh Walden with music direction by Charlie Alterman. Meet Me in St. Louis is scheduled to run from August 4-12 at the St. Louis outdoor theater.



New to the principal company are Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Katie, Ken Page (Cats) as Grandpa Prophater, Emily Walton (Peter and the Starcatcher) as Esther Smith, Liana Hunt (Newsies) as Rose Smith, Dan DeLuca (Newsies) as John Truitt, Jonathan Burke (Tuck Everlasting) as Lon Smith, Elle Wesley (South Pacific) as Agnes Smith and newcomer Elena Adams as Tootie Smith. They join the previously announced Tony nominee Erin Dilly as Mrs. Anna alongside her real-life husband, Stephen R. Buntrock, as Mr. Alonso Smith.



The ensemble will feature Akilah Ayanna, Michael Baxter, Leah Berry, Shawn Bowers, Michael Burrell, Emma Gassett, Berklea Going, Madison Johnson, Jeff Jordan, Halle Morse, Ben Nordstrom, Commodore C. Primous III, Payton Pritchett, Cooper Stanton, Julia Paige Thorn and Brion Marquis Watson. They will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.



Based on the classic 1944 MGM film, Meet Me in St. Louis centers on a turn-of-the-century American family. Set in the summer of 1903, the Smiths eagerly await the grand opening of the 1904 World's Fair. The show features hits such as "The Trolley Song," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Boy Next Door" and the title number. Meet Me in St. Louis features songs by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane with a book by Hugh Wheeler.



The Muny's 2018 summer season also includes star-packed productions of Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25) and Gypsy (July 27-August 2).