Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Kathy Fitzgerald & More Complete the Cast of Meet Me in St. Louis at the Muny
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 1, 2018

Full casting has been announced for The Muny's upcoming closing centennial-season production, Meet Me in St. Louis. The new staging will be directed by Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge and choreographed by Josh Walden with music direction by Charlie Alterman. Meet Me in St. Louis is scheduled to run from August 4-12 at the St. Louis outdoor theater.

New to the principal company are Kathy Fitzgerald (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Katie, Ken Page (Cats) as Grandpa Prophater, Emily Walton (Peter and the Starcatcher) as Esther Smith, Liana Hunt (Newsies) as Rose Smith, Dan DeLuca (Newsies) as John Truitt, Jonathan Burke (Tuck Everlasting) as Lon Smith, Elle Wesley (South Pacific) as Agnes Smith and newcomer Elena Adams as Tootie Smith. They join the previously announced Tony nominee Erin Dilly as Mrs. Anna alongside her real-life husband, Stephen R. Buntrock, as Mr. Alonso Smith.

The ensemble will feature Akilah Ayanna, Michael Baxter, Leah Berry, Shawn Bowers, Michael Burrell, Emma Gassett, Berklea Going, Madison Johnson, Jeff Jordan, Halle Morse, Ben Nordstrom, Commodore C. Primous III, Payton Pritchett, Cooper Stanton, Julia Paige Thorn and Brion Marquis Watson. They will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

Based on the classic 1944 MGM film, Meet Me in St. Louis centers on a turn-of-the-century American family. Set in the summer of 1903, the Smiths eagerly await the grand opening of the 1904 World's Fair. The show features hits such as "The Trolley Song," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "The Boy Next Door" and the title number. Meet Me in St. Louis features songs by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane with a book by Hugh Wheeler.

The Muny's 2018 summer season also includes star-packed productions of Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25) and Gypsy (July 27-August 2).

Kathy Fitzgerald
(Photo: The Muny)
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Belt Out 'Let It Go' on The View
  2. The Boys in the Band's Charlie Carver on Coming Out, Not Playing a 'Cocky Hot Guy' and More
  3. Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville Will End Its Broadway Run
  4. Stoneman Douglas Drama Teacher Melody Herzfeld to Receive Tonys' Excellence in Theatre Education Award
  5. SpongeBob SquarePants' Ethan Slater Talks Tonys & More on Show People

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers