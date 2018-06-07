Broadway BUZZ

The company of "Mean Girls"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Mean Girls, The Band's Visit, Carousel & More to Perform on 72nd Annual Tony Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 7, 2018

The Tony Awards have announced the shows slated to perform live at the 2018 Tony Awards, set to take place at Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8:00pm ET. The Tonys, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, will be broadcast live on CBS.

The evening will feature performances by the casts of The Band’s Visit, Carousel, Frozen, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once On This Island, SpongeBob SquarePants and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Also, the Tonys will feature a special performance from the 2017 Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

As previously announced, Bruce Springsteen will make a rare television appearance, performing live on the show. The music icon will receive a Special Tony Award for his ongoing concert engagement Springsteen on Broadway.

The evening will also feature previously announced appearances by Beautiful headliner Melissa Benoist, Waitress stars Katharine McPhee and Erich Bergen, Hello, Dolly! star Bernadette Peters, Uzo Aduba, Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Rachel Bloom, Matt Bomer, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Christopher Jackson, Billy Joel, Patti LuPone, Tatiana Maslany, Matthew Morrison, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kelli O’Hara, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington, Ming-Na Wen and Marisa Jaret Winokur.

Tony nominees Tina Fey, John Leguizamo and Amy Schumer are also scheduled to make onstage appearances along with Tony Award Lifetime Achievement recipients Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.

Check out the full list of 2018 Tony nominees here.

