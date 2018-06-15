Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Ali Stroker to Join Santino Fontana in Promises, Promises Concert & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 15, 2018
Ali Stroker
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Ali Stroker to Join Santino Fontana in Promises, Promises Concert
Stage-and-screen alum Ali Stroker (Spring Awakening) is among the newly announced slate of stars set to lead a concert presentation of the classic musical Promises, Promises at the Merkin Concert Hall on June 25 at 8:00pm. In addition to Stroker, newly cast stars include three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch (Hand to God), Stanley Bahorek (Amazing Grace), Lauren Blackman (Anastasia), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Sean Mclaughlin (Hello, Dolly!), Bruce Sabath (Cagney) and Tally Sessions (War Paint). The event will be hosted by original Promises, Promises cast members Margo Sappington and Jill O’Hara. They join the previously announced Tony nominee Santino Fontana (Cinderella), his wife Jessica Fontana (Cinderella), Tony nominee John Cariani (The Band's Visit) and Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), all taking on a variety of roles. The concert, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III with musical direction by Joey Chancey, will feature a live orchestra performing the show's original Broadway orchestrations. Promises, Promises features a book by Neil Simon, music by Burt Bacharach and lyrics by Hal David.

Hoon Lee Replaces Steven Pasquale in Seared at Williamstown Theatre Festival
Hoon Lee, a veteran of Broadway's The King and I, has been announced to join the company of Seared, a new play by Theresa Rebeck running July 25 through August 4 at the Berkshires' Williamstown Theatre Festival. Lee replaces the previously announced Steven Pasquale (star of the upcoming Broadway play American Son), who has withdrawn from Seared for personal reasons. WTF has also announced the casting addition of Atandwa Kani to Jen Silverman's Dangerous House, running from August 8-19. The festival kicks off on June 26 with Douglas Carter Beane's world premiere play The Closet.

Disaster! Alum Lacretta & More to Lead New Musical Neurosis
Casting has been announced for the upcoming off-Broadway premiere of Neurosis, the previously announced new musical set to begin at the DR2 Theatre on July 25 with an opening set for August 17. The talent-packed company will include Lacretta (Disaster!), two-time Tony nominee Joel Blum (Steel Pier), Jennifer Blood (Matilda), Brennan Caldwell (Baghdaddy), Susan J. Jacks (Ionescopade), Alex Lewis (Dexter) and Morgan Weed (American Psycho). Neurosis, a modern musical comedy with a psychiatric twist, features a book by Allan Rice, music by Ben Green and lyrics by Greg Edwards. Andy Sandberg is the tuner's director.

Tyne Daly & More to Join Michael C. Hall in Staged Reading of Will Eno's Gnit
Tony and Emmy winner Tyne Daly (It Shoulda Been You, Judging Amy) has been announced to appear in an upcoming reading of Gnit, Obie-winning playwright Will Eno's contemporary adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 1867 play of the same name. The event will take place at Theatre for a New Audience's Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn on June 18 at 7:00pm. Also new to the company are Eboni Booth (Dance Nation), Ari Graynor (The Performers), Peter Francis James (The Winter's Tale) and Matthew Maher (The Flick). The join the previously announced Emmy winner and Broadway alum Michael C. Hall. The reading will be directed by Oliver Butler.

