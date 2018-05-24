Odds & Ends: Santino & Jessica Fontana to Lead Promises, Promises Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Santino & Jessica Fontana to Lead Promises, Promises Concert

A foursome of stage favorites has been announced to lead a concert presentation of the classic musical Promises, Promises. The event, presented by Transport Group Theatre Company, will be held at the Merkin Concert Hall on June 25 at 8:00pm. Initial casting includes Tony nominee and upcoming Tootsie star Santino Fontana; his wife, Jessica Fontana (Cinderella); Tony nominee John Cariani (The Band's Visit); and Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)—with the roles they'll be playing to come. The concert, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III with musical direction by Joey Chancey, will feature a live orchestra performing the show’s original Broadway orchestrations. Promises, Promises features a book by Neil Simon, music by Burt Bacharach and lyrics by Hal David. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.



Michael C. Hall to Star in Staged Reading of Will Eno's Gnit

Emmy winner and Broadway alum Michael C. Hall will lead an upcoming reading of Gnit, Obie-winning playwright Will Eno's contemporary adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's 1867 play of the same name. Oliver Butler will direct the event, scheduled to take place at Theatre for a New Audience's Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn on June 18 at 7:00pm. The event marks a reunion between Eno and Hall, who collaborated on Broadway's The Realistic Jones, written by Eno and co-starring Hall.



Zachary Levi Signs On for Season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Zachary Levi is returning to the small screen. The Chuck alum and Tony-nominated Broadway standout will take on a recurring role in season two of Amazon's Golden Globe-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Levi will play the doctor of Miriam 'Midge' Maisel (played by Broadway alum and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan). A season-two premiere date for the series will be announced at a later time.



Brush Up on Classic Movie Musicals in Celebration Broadway's Biggest Month

Turner Classic Movies is throwing their top hat in the ring to help celebrate Broadway's upcoming awards-packed month. The network has announced Mad About Musicals, a lineup of movie musicals that will air on the network all throughout June. The docket of flicks includes 42nd Street (June 5 at 10:00pm EST), Meet Me in St. Louis (June 12 at 2:15am EST), On the Town (June 12 at 8:00pm EST), Cabin in the Sky (June 12 at 10:00pm EST), Holiday Inn (June 14 at 10:15pm EST), Brigadoon (June 19 at 6:00pm EST), An American in Paris (June 19 at 10:00pm) and more. For TCM's full programming schedule, click here.



Watch Heather Headley Sing Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" at the Muny 100 Gala

A bevy of stars recently made their way to St. Louis to take part in the Muny's centennial gala An Evening with the Stars. Among the night's performances was a dynamic take on Funny Girl's "Sadie, Sadie" performed by Tony winner and Muny veteran Heather Headley. Watch the Aida and Color Purple star below and don't miss the incredible lineup of shows set to take the Muny stage this summer.



