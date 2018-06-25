Broadway Grosses: Mean Girls' Post-Tonys Box Office Numbers Are Totally Fetch

Mean Girls might have walked away empty-handed on the night of the 2018 Tony Awards, but the new musical's enthusiastic Tony-night performance definitely made an impact on theatergoers watching from home. The Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning new musical has broken two box office records since the Tonys, taking in $1,572,995.95 during the first week following Broadway's big night, and this past week reporting a slight uptick of $1,578,400.75—both record-breaking numbers for the August Wilson Theatre. Tonys or not, Tina Fey's company of talent-packed misfits are clearly making a mark on the Great White Way.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 24:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,132,866.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,411,075.00)*
3. The Lion King ($2,308,012.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,240,197.00)
5. Wicked ($1,982,377.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($672,384.10)
4. Escape to Margaritaville ($567,991.00)
3. A Bronx Tale ($558,775.91)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($413,779.80)
1. Head Over Heels ($68,044.25)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.72%)
2. Once On This Island (103.18%)
3. The Boys in the Band (102.66%)
4. Come From Away (102.06%)
5. Hamilton (101.78%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (82.64%)
4. Carousel (82.45%)
3. A Bronx Tale (80.57%)
2. Kinky Boots (71.65%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (55.67%)
*Number based on five performances
**Number based on one preview performance
Source: The Broadway League
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM1.800.BROADWAY