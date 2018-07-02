Broadway BUZZ

Ben Cook, Nikhil Saboo, Cheech Manohar, Erika Henningsen & Kerry Butler in "Mean Girls"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Broadway Grosses: Mean Girls Continues Fetch Streak, Angels in America Breaks Its Own Record
The Biz
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 2, 2018

Hit musical Mean Girls is having quite a summer. For the third week in a row, the Tina Fey-scripted musical has broken the box office record at the August Wilson Theatre by bringing in a whopping $1,592,305 compared to last week's $1,572,995.95. Another notable record-breaking week goes to Angels in America, which earned $1,139,835, surpassing last week's $1,097,638. Audiences had to say goodbye to Escape to Margaritaville on July 1, and in honor of its final performance, the show saw an increase in ticket sales bringing in $656,921 compared to last week's $567.991.


Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 1:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,119,095.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,331,687.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,242,920.00)
4. Frozen ($2,012,041.00)
5. Wicked ($1,963,807.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Chicago ($637,079.00)
4. Once On This Island ($595,727.00)
3. A Bronx Tale ($543,182.00)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($349,077.00)
1. Head Over Heels ($348,117.00)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.87%)
2. The Boys in the Band (102.29%)
3. Come From Away (102.03%)
4. Hamilton (101.78%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.47%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. A Bronx Tale (77.68%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (76.84%)
3. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (76.18%)
2. Kinky Boots (68.28%)
1. Escape to Margaritaville (64.29%)

*Number based on eight preview performances
Source: The Broadway League

 

View Comments

