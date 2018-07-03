Kimber Sprawl, Gerald Caesar & Frankie Leoni Join Broadway's A Bronx Tale

Belmont Avenue is getting some new faces! A Bronx Tale has announced three casting changes that will happen during its final month on Broadway. The musical is set to close on August 5.

Gerald Caesar has taken over the role of Tyrone from Bradley Gibson who recently left to join The Lion King as Simba. Caesar was previously a swing in A Bronx Tale and also played the role of Simba in the national tour of The Lion King. Frankie Leoni will be making his Broadway debut as Young Calogero beginning July 5. On July 17 Kimber Sprawl will be taking over the role of Jane from Christiani Pitts who will play her final show on July 15. Sprawl has previously appeared on Broadway in Beautiful and was also in the national tour of The Lion King.

Nick Cordero has officially exited the production after sharing the role with Chazz Palminteri, who will now perform Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays beginning next week.

The current cast of A Bronx Tale also includes Adam Kaplan, Palminteri and Richard H. Blake.