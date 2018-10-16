Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The Broadway cast of "The Ferryman"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Broadway Grosses: The Ferryman Makes a Splash on the Great White Way
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 16, 2018

Jez Butterworth's Olivier-winning West End hit The Ferryman is making a strong showing in its first couple of weeks on Broadway. Audiences are packing the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to see the 30-plus-person cast tell a sensational new story. In this past seven-performance week, the new work took in a gross of $693,826.30, filling the theater to 93.55% capacity. The Ferryman officially opens this Sunday, October 21, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience Butterworth's latest drama for yourself.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 14.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,245,544.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,156,939.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,054,500.00)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,929,795.00)*
5. Wicked ($1,649,536.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Bernhardt/Hamlet ($366,680.10)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($300,431.50)
3. Torch Song ($238,956.50)**
2. Head Over Heels ($219,034.50)
1. The Nap ($204,865.60)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.65%)
2. Come From Away (101.92%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.49%)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (100.00%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (69.54%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (67.92%)
3. School of Rock (64.29%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (62.24%)
1. Head Over Heels (40.81%)

*Number based on four preview performances
**Number based on seven preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

The Ferryman

Jez Butterworth's drama arrives on Broadway following an acclaimed run in London's West End.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Andrew Keenan-Bolger & Longtime Beau Scott Bixby Tie the Knot
  2. Have a Ball with the Elegant, Scene-Stealing Stars of the Hello, Dolly! National Tour
  3. YouTube Star Conor Maynard to Put on His Heels in Kinky Boots on Broadway
  4. Waitress' Nicolette Robinson on Making Her Debut, Singing with Leslie Odom Jr. & More on Show People
  5. Exclusive! Watch Sheridan Smith Sing 'I'm the Greatest Star' Before Funny Girl Arrives in Cinemas

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Wicked The Lion King Hamilton The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin Chicago Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Frozen Dear Evan Hansen School of Rock - The Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters