Broadway Grosses: The Ferryman Makes a Splash on the Great White Way

Jez Butterworth's Olivier-winning West End hit The Ferryman is making a strong showing in its first couple of weeks on Broadway. Audiences are packing the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to see the 30-plus-person cast tell a sensational new story. In this past seven-performance week, the new work took in a gross of $693,826.30, filling the theater to 93.55% capacity. The Ferryman officially opens this Sunday, October 21, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience Butterworth's latest drama for yourself.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending October 14.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,245,544.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,156,939.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,054,500.00)
4. Springsteen on Broadway ($1,929,795.00)*
5. Wicked ($1,649,536.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Bernhardt/Hamlet ($366,680.10)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($300,431.50)
3. Torch Song ($238,956.50)**
2. Head Over Heels ($219,034.50)
1. The Nap ($204,865.60)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.65%)
2. Come From Away (101.92%)
3. Hamilton (101.77%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.49%)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (100.00%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Kinky Boots (69.54%)
4. The Play That Goes Wrong (67.92%)
3. School of Rock (64.29%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (62.24%)
1. Head Over Heels (40.81%)
*Number based on four preview performances
**Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League
