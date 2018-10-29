Closing Time! Last Chance to See Nicolette Robinson in Waitress, The Nap, Anastasia's Zach Adkins & More

New York theater audiences are preparing to say goodbye to three star turns, two new Broadway plays, the reworking of a classic rock 'n' roll revue, a slew of off-Broadway offerings and more. Broadway.com rounded up the hit stagings and notable performances you need to catch before it's too late.

Emma Degerstedt, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Dionne D. Figgins and Alysha Umphress in Smokey Joe's Cafe (Photo: Joan Marcus)

NOVEMBER 4: The Neon Lights Are Bright off-Broadway

Songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller's iconic songbook is spotlighted in this production of Smokey Joe's Cafe, a reworked version of the original 1997 Broadway show. Broadway vet Joshua Bergasse directs and choreographs the show, which stars favorites Jelani Remy, Alysha Umpress and more. Don't throw away the chance to see 40 pop standards, like "Hound Dog" and "On Broadway," packed into a 90-minute revue, running at Stage 42.

Bhavesh Patel, Thomas Jay Ryan, Ahmed Aly Elsayed, Max Gordon Moore, Ben Schnetzer, John Ellison Conlee, Johanna Day, Heather Lind, Alexandra Billings and Ethan Hovain in The Nap (Photo: Joan Marcus)

NOVEMBER 11: The Nap Racks 'Em Up One Last Time

Following 2012's Tony-nominated One Man, Two Guvnors, British playwright Richard Bean brings this new romp about the seedy underground world of snooker match-fixing to Broadway. Screen star Ben Schnetzer and Transparent regular Alexandra Billings both make their Broadway debuts alongside Tony nominees Johanna Day and John Ellison Conlee.

Nicolette Robinson and Al Roker for Waitress (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

NOVEMBER 18: Nicolette Robinson and Al Roker Close Up in Waitress

In the past two months, Broadway's Waitress got two exciting cast changes. On September 4, Nicolette Robinson became the first woman of color to play the leading character Jenna, and on October 9, Al Roker became the first weatherman to play diner owner Old Joe. The pair will both end their turns in the Tony-nominated show on November 18.

Janet McTeer and Brittany Bradford in Bernhardt / Hamlet. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

NOVEMBER 18: To See, or Not to See

Tony winner Janet McTeer plays legendary actress Sarah Bernhardt in Bernhardt/Hamlet, about the first woman to take on the role of Shakespeare's Hamlet. The new play from Teresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, also stars Dylan Baker, Jason Butler Harner and Brittany Bradford. Catch it before it closes November 18 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Mark Ballas in Kinky Boots (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

NOVEMBER 18: Mark Ballas Steps Out of His Kinky Boots

Dancing with the Stars regular and Emmy nominee Mark Ballas laced up his Kinky Boots on September 11, following American Idol winner David Cook's run as Charlie Price. Next, the star turn-ready part will host British Youtuber-turned-pop star Conor Maynard in his Broadway debut, beginning November 20.

Christy Altomare and Zach Adkins in Anastasia (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

NOVEMBER 25: Journey's End

Anastasia's Zach Adkins took over the fan favorite role of Dmitry from original Broadway cast member Derek Klena in March, and has been wowing audiences since with his soaring "My Petersburg." Replacing him is another pop star import, Cody Simpson, who makes his Broadway debut in the role November 29.

Abena Mensah-Bonsu, Mirirai Sithole and Paige Gilbert in School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. (Photo: Joan Marcus)

NOVEMBER 25: School's Out

Jocelyn Bioh's acclaimed work School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play enjoyed an extended world premiere run in spring 2017, and now it's back off Broadway. On October 16, the play, about hive-minded girls at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, returned to its original home at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Rebecca Taichman also returns to her directing duties in the reprise engagement.



ALSO:



NOVEMBER 11: Former Daily Show correspondent Aasif Mandvi's reprise of his 1998 one-man show Sakina’s Restaurant ends at the Minetta Lane Theatre.



NOVEMBER 18: Niceties, about professor and her student at odds over race, privelege and history, closes at Manhattan Theatre Club.



NOVEMBER 18: Hunter Parrish's directorial debut Good Grief, written by and starring Ngozi Anyanwu, finishes a limited engagement at the Vineyard Theatre.



NOVEMBER 25: Jaclyn Backhaus' new play India Pale Ale, directed by Will Davis, closes at Manhattan Theatre Club.



NOVEMBER 25: WIll Eno's one-man show Thom Pain (based on nothing), starring Michael C. Hall, ends at Signature Center.



NOVEMBER 28: Once on This Island's current Erzulie Darlesia Cearcy exits, making way for Broadway alum and Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams.