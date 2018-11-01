Sponsored
Kerry Washington's Broadway Return, A Date to The Prom & More November Picks

by Caitlin Moynihan • Nov 1, 2018
Imogen Heap, Kerry Washington, Brooks Ashmanskas and Beth Leavel (Composite: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

November has officially arrived, which means it's time for the Broadway.com staff to share what we are most looking forward to seeing on stage. Not only are there new productions arriving on the Great White Way, but there are also fan favorites hitting the big screen. Take a look at this month's choices to find out what the Broadway.com staff will be thankful for this November.

November 2 - The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hits Earbuds 
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been casting a spell on its audiences since it premiered in 2016, but for the first time ever, we can listen to the music by Imogen Heap that helps bring the Tony-winning story to life. The album will be presented as four contemporary musical suites, each showcasing one of the play's theatrical acts, giving Harry Potter fans one more way to connect to the hit show.

National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert
"Seeing Cursed Child was, hands-down, the best Broadway-going experience I’ve ever had. I pre-ordered this album the day it was announced; it's going to be the soundtrack to my winter/year/life."

November 4 - American Son Opens on Broadway
Kerry Washington is back on Broadway in the new drama American Son. Acting alongside Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee, Washington leads audiences through a story about race, family and society. Act fast because this limited engagement ends on January 27, 2019.

Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan
"I am so intrigued by and excited for this play—and what a cast! Steven Pasquale is one of my favorite men of the stage, and I’d watch Kerry Washington read a grocery list. So excited to see them back on the boards!"

November 8 - King Kong Opens on Broadway
Make way for King Kong! This larger-than-life musical stars Christiani Pitts and a puppet of massive proportions that's sure to have a big impact. Get ready to be wowed by this sweeping story for the ages.

Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek
"Beyond its obvious spectacle appeal (you MUST see Kong for yourself), the Depression-era story of a struggling actress and her big furry friend delivers a real emotional punch. Bring your sense of wonder and tissues."

November 15 & 19 - Bandstand Returns to Theaters
Time to cut a rug because the boys are heading back to theaters! After debuting on the big screen in June 2018, this filmed version of the Broadway musical, starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott, will once again be in theaters in honor of Veteran's Day. 

Site Producer Joanne Villani
"I absolutely love Bandstand and can't wait to revisit it on the big screen! I'm excited to hear those songs again and go on the journey that Donny, Julia and the guys so successfully take us on."

November 15 - The Prom Dances to Broadway
New musical The Prom takes a look at a Midwestern town that won't permit a student to bring her same-sex partner to the big dance. Hilarity ensues when four stars leave the bright lights of Broadway to take leading roles in the small-town controversy making national headlines. 

Managing Editor Beth Stevens
"Director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw, the king of musical comedy, has assembled some of my favorite Broadway regulars for this uproarious romp with heart. I think I’ll have more fun at this than at my actual prom."

November 16 – Widows Hits theaters
What do you get when you put two Tony winners, a Tony nominee and Golden Globe nominee and an Oscar nominee together? Widows is a thrilling new action film starring Broadway alums Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Brian Tyree Henry and more. The heist film follows a group of widows who decide to follow through with their late husbands' plans with vengeance in mind. 

Editorial Assistant Eric King
"Viola Davis leads an awesome team to kick some ass in the name of justice. No, it’s not Suicide Squad; it’s Widows, and with fellow Broadway alums Cynthia Erivo and Brian Tyree Henry, Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya, and Gina Rodriguez... I'm sold!"


Other events to mark on your calendar this month:

November 1 - Torch Song returns to Broadway
November 5 - Usual Girls opens off-Broadway
November 7 - Eve's Song opens off-Broadway
November 12 - My One and Only benefit concert featuring Sutton Foster and Gavin Creel
November 12 - The Other Josh Cohen opens off-Broadway
November 20 - Conor Maynard joins Kinky Boots
November 20 - Clueless starring Dove Cameron opens off-Broadway
November 23 - The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays opens on Broadway
November 29 - The King and I featuring Kelli O'Hara, Ken Watanabe and Ruthie Ann Miles hits theaters
November 29 - Cody Simpson joins Anastasia

