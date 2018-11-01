Odds & Ends: Jelani Remy to Star in World Premiere Musical The Apple Boys & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Jelani Remy to Star in World Premiere Musical The Apple Boys

Jelani Remy has lined up a sweet new gig. The multi-talented former Broadway.com vlogger, recently seen onstage in Smokey Joe's Cafe and The Lion King, will appear in the upcoming world premiere of The Apple Boys: A Barbershop Quartet Musical. Directed by David Alpert (If/Then), previews will begin on November 30 in advance of a December 9 opening night at HERE Arts Center. Featuring a book by Jonothon Lyons—who also co-stars—and a score by Ben Bonnema, The Apple Boys will also feature Amanda Ryan Paige (Zanna Don’t!) and Teddy Yudain (The Little Match Girl). The show centers on Johnny Appleseed's grandson, Jack Chapman III (Remy), who sets out to save his family apple orchard by enlisting the help of Nathan Handwerker, founder of Nathan's Hot Dogs (Yudain), Warren Lincoln Travis (Lyons) and Lina "Hank" Beeche, designer of the first looping roller coaster (Paige). Together, this very different group of friends discover the magic of a new kind of music: barbershop harmony. The Apple Boys will play a limited engagement through December 23.



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt & Meryl Streep Gear Up for Mary Poppins Returns

We're just five weeks away from the release of the eagerly anticipated film sequel Mary Poppins Returns. In leading up to the movie's premiere, the stars sat down to chat about telling the further tales of a beloved classic. Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep along with Emmy-winning director Rob Marshall below and make plans soon to experience Mary Poppins Returns beginning on December 19.







BC/EFA Awards Emergency Grants to Help CA Wildfire First Responders & Victims

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced $225,000 in emergency grants to be awarded immediately to help those affected by the devastating wildfires spreading in California, the nonprofit announced today. BC/EFA is providing a $100,000 grant to Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, $25,000 to Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation and $100,000 to The Actors Fund. "The theater community is always among the first to look for tangible ways to provide immediate assistance for these in need," said Tom Viola, executive director of BC/EFA. "As we have for thirty years, Broadway Cares, on behalf of our entire community on Broadway, off-Broadway as well as on the road, is proud to quickly and responsibly support those doing the essential work that might not otherwise be recognized. These two organizations and The Actors Fund certainly fit that description."



Lulu Wilson to Join Bette Midler & Julianne Moore in Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem Film

In case the recent news of Tony-winning megastar Bette Midler portraying politician Bella Abzug in Sarah Ruhl and Julie Taymor's Gloria Steinem biopic The Glorias: A Life on the Road, we've just learned of more exciting casting. Rising film star Lulu Wilson will play Steinem in her early years, according to Deadline. Wilson, known for her work in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and HBO's Sharp Objects, joins the previously announced Julianne Moore as Steinem in her later years. Alicia Vikander is in negotiations to appear as Steinem from age 20-40.