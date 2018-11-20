Odds & Ends: Date Set for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Date Set for Lin-Manuel Miranda to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The date is set! Hamilton creator and upcoming Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda will get his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 30, according to Variety. As previously announced, Miranda found out that he will receive the honor on the same day as '90s music icon Weird Al Yankovic, who then released the perfect remix "The Hamilton Polka." The super busy Miranda will soon reprise his turn in the title role of Hamilton for the Puerto Rico engagement of the musical's upcoming third national tour.



Lillias White, Tony Yazbeck & More to Sing Out for NYC's LGBTQ Synagogue

An A-list group of Broadway stars will soon lend their talent to an upcoming benefit for Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, New York's historic LGBTQ synagogue. Seth Rudetsky (Disaster!) will host the event, slated to take place at the synagogue's West 30th Street home on December 10 at 7:00pm. Performers slated to appear include Tony winner Lillias White (Fela!), Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (A Chorus Line), Tony nominee Beth Malone (Angels in America), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Baby) and Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!), singing celebrated Broadway tunes from past and present. For tickets, click here.



Tootsie Stars Santino Fontana & Lilli Cooper to Sing Rodgers & Hart at 92Y

New York's 92nd Street Y has announced a star-packed lineup of talent set to take part in We'll Have Manhattan: Rodgers and Hart in New York, running from January 26-28, 2019 as part of the latest Lyrics & Lyricists season. Upcoming Tootsie stars Santino Fontana and Lilli Cooper will lead the cast, which will also include Jessica Fontana, Ann Harada and Vishal Vaidya. Also newly announced for the L&L season is Tony nominee André De Shields, Jared Grimes, Matthew Saldivar and Betsy Wolfe in Yes I Can: The Sammy Davis, Jr. Songbook (February 23-25), along with Tony winners Jack O'Brien and Jack Feldman in Wordplay (March 30-April 1). The previously announced L&L season will also include A Beautiful Dawning: Oklahoma! at 75 (May 4-6), with casting to come.



