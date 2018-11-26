Odds & Ends: Watch Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Sing a New Carols for a Cure Song & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Watch Christy Altomare & Zach Adkins Sing a New Carols for a Cure Song

Zach Adkins, recent leading man of Anastasia, might have played his final performance this weekend, but not before joining co-star Christy Altomare to sing a new tune for a good cause. Adkins and Altomare lent their voices to the delightful number "It's Just Like Christmas" as part of Broadway Cares 2018 Carols for a Cure album. Watch the duo sing out below and make plans soon to see Altomare alongside her new co-star Cody Simpson beginning on November 29.







Gloria Estefan to Host 2018 Kennedy Center Honors

Gloria Estefan, the inspiration for the Broadway musical On Your Feet!, has signed on to emcee the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. Estefan, who was the recipient of a 2017 Kennedy Center Honor, will toast this year's honorees, including the creators of Hamilton, the Oscar-winning actress and songwriter Cher, Broadway alum Reba McEntire and more. Broadcast on CBS, the ceremony will be held on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage on December 2.



Cirque du Soleil's Luzia! Will Arrive in NYC

Following the celebrated Broadway premiere of Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, the visually stunning Cirque production Luzia! has announced a stop on its tour at New York's CITI Field. Luzia! cleverly introduces audiences to the places, faces and sounds of Mexico from both traditional and modern points of view. The show also incorporates rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes—a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production. Daniele Finzi Pasca is the writer and his director of Luzia!, set to run from May 2-26, 2019.



P.S. Check out the stars of Paper Mill Playhouse's Holiday Inn in newly released production footage.







P.P.S. Amy Sedaris will voice a new animal character in the Lion King film remake!