Ben Edelman to Reprise Award-Winning Turn in London Debut of Admissions

Ben Edelman, the talented young star who earned acclaim for his performance as Charlie in the world premiere staging of Joshua Harmon's Admissions, will return to the role at London's Trafalgar Studios next month. The previously announced transfer, helmed by the New York run's director Daniel Aukin, will begin previews on February 28 and open on March 12.



Edelman earned the Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater and an Obie Award for the Lincoln Center Theater mounting of Harmon's play. Among Edelman's other stage credits is Harmon's Significant Other.



Also new to the London cast is Sarah Hadland (Miranda) as Ginnie, Andrew Wooddall (The Count of Monte Cristo) as Bill and Margot Leicester (King Charles III) as Roberta. They join the previously announced Alex Kingston (ER) as Sherri.



In Admissions, Sherri Rosen-Mason (Kingston) is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband (Wooddall), the school's headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son (Edelman) sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.



Admissions is scheduled to play a limited engagement through May 25.