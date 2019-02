Tony winner Ben Platt's debut album, Sing to Me Instead, is the talk of Broadway. The Dear Evan Hansen original has been getting us pumped for its forthcoming release with beautiful song samples and the news of an upcoming tour. Platt paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on February 21 to sing the original song "Bad Habit" from the album for lucky TV audiences. Give a watch below and be sure to pick up the full album on March 29.