Odds & Ends: Huey Lewis & the News Musical The Heart of Rock and Roll Announces Upcoming Lab & More

Huey Lewis & the News Musical The Heart of Rock and Roll to Hold Lab Presentations

A pair of invitation-only lab presentations of the new Huey Lewis & the News musical The Heart of Rock and Roll have been announced to take place in New York City on March 21 and 22. Matt Doyle and Katie Rose Clarke will reprise their leading turns for the lab following a cheered world premiere run at San Diego's Old Globe. Gordon Greenberg will repeat his work as director with Lorin Latarro as choreographer. Look back at clips from the Old Globe production below and cross your fingers that this tuner heads to Broadway soon.







Corey Cott Lands Role in Fox Drama Pilot Filthy Rich

Corey Cott is small screen-bound. The standout stage star most recently seen in The Scarlet Pimpernel has been cast in Filthy Rich, a new drama pilot from Fox, according to Deadline. Kim Cattrall will co-star. The Southern gothic dramedy centers on two strong women, Margaret Monroe (played by Cattrall) and Ginger Sweet, who will do whatever it takes to protect their loved ones. Cott will take on the role of Margaret's son, Eric Monroe, senior vice president of operations at the conservative Christian Sunshine Network, which was created by his powerhouse parents. Joining Cattrall and Cott in the series will be Aubrey Dollar, Benjamin Aguilar and Mark L. Young.



Rita Moreno Can't Wait to Meet Ariana DeBose

Rita Moreno, the iconic stage-and-screen star who won an Oscar as Anita in the original West Side Story film, is getting ready to serve up an exciting remake with Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg. In anticipation of the new film, which will be co-produced by Moreno, who will also appear in a new role, recently paid a visit to Live with Kelly & Ryan to get TV viewers pumped for the new movie. "Instead of Doc who owns the candy store, I am going to play Valentina who owns the candy store," said Moreno, adding, "I can't wait to meet the young lady who's playing Anita." That, of course, would be Ariana DeBose, the Tony-nominated star of Summer, original cast member of Hamilton and former Broadway.com vlogger. Watch below and get ready to see this new West Side Story on a big screen near you.







Check Out Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ruth Wilson in His Dark Materials Teaser

A first teaser trailer is here for the BBC's upcoming new miniseries adaptation of Philip Pullman's bestselling fantasy book series His Dark Materials. The previously announced eight-part series is adapted by Tony winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with the first two episodes directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper (the upcoming Cats film). Tony nominee Ruth Wilson (King Lear) and Golden Globe nominee James McAvoy (Atonement) also star. Get a sneak peek below.







Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill Nominated for IRNE Awards

Hats off to the cast and creatives of Broadway-bound musicals Moulin Rouge! and Jagged Little Pill, newly nominated for 2019 IRNE Awards, honoring the best in New England theater. Moulin Rouge!, which held its pre-Broadway run at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, received 12 IRNE noms, while Jagged, which first played American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, collected eight. Winners will be named at an April 8 ceremony in Brookline, MA. For a full list of nominations, click here.