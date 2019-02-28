Closing Time! Last Chance to See Anastasia, Choir Boy, Mean Girls' Ashley Park & More

New York theater is hurtling toward a busy spring season, but before you get excited about what's coming, make sure you didn't miss what's going. In March, we're saying goodbye to three Broadway shows, a Broadway fave in a Tony-nominated performance, a cast of British imports and more. Read on to find out what you need to catch before it's too late.

Jessica Frances Dukes and Jenni Barber in By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

MARCH 10: A Lynn Nottage Revival Closes at Signature Center

By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, written by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage, first made waves off Broadway when it premiered at Second Stage in 2011. The play follows Vera, a maid who lands a role as a slave in a major motion pitcture, and the controversial legacy she leaves behind on Hollywood. After a one-week extension, there's even more time to see this sly satire from one of our greatest contemporary playwrights.

The cast of Choir Boy

MARCH 10: Choir Boy Goes Out on a High Note

Choir Boy marked the Broadway debuts of playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney, who won an Oscar for penning Moonlight, and original star Jeremy Pope when it opened on January 8. Though Pope departed the show on February 24 to appear in the Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud, the talented cast of actors have been telling the story of Pharus Young and his gospel choir at a prestigious black prep school. Don't miss this stunning play, complete with heavenly vocals.

Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman and Kate Rockwell in Mean Girls

MARCH 10: Gretchen Graduates

Ashley Park fetched a Tony nomination for her portrayal of one third of the Mean Girls' Plastics, Gretchen Wieners. The actress recently stopped by Broadway.com's #LiveatFive to talk about "graduating" from the hit Tina Fey musical and filming Netflix's Tales of the City reboot. Park plays her final performance in the role on March 10, making room for American Psycho alum Krystina Alabado, who begins March 12.

Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke in True West

MARCH 17: A Sam Shepard-Blessed Revival Ends

Before he died in July of 2017, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sam Shepard put one final production into motion: this season's revival of True West, starring one of his past collaborators Ethan Hawke. Hawke plays Lee, half of the explosive brother duo at the center of the play, opposite Paul Dano as Austin. Broadway.com recently sat down with Hawke to discuss his history with Shepard and True West, and why he loves returning to the stage. Catch this masterwork before it rides into the sunset.

The cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

MARCH 17:

With the one-year anniversary of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fast approaching, celebration is in order, but so are goodbyes. The cast of British actors that transfered with the show from London last year, including Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni, Sam Clemmett, Anthony Boyle and more, will soon depart the magical two-part epic. The Brits who brought the continuation of the beloved novels to life on stage will play their final performance on March 17, with the new slate of performers starting on March 20.

Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson in Anastasia

MARCH 31: Journey's End

Anastasia has been making "fanastasias" of us all since opening on Broadway just shy of two years ago. Inspired by the beloved 1997 animated film, the Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical fictionalizes the mysterious case of the lost Russian grand duchess. As Anya, Christy Altomare has served as the musical's dedicated lead since its out-of-town tryout. She'll close out the show's run with Cody Simpson, Penny Fuller, Vicki Lewis, Constantine Germanacos and original cast member John Bolton.

Jake Gyllenhaal in Sea Wall / A Life

MARCH 31: Movie Star Monologuing

Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Tony nominee Tom Sturridge take on a monologue each in Sea Wall / A Life. Gyllenhaal makes his return to the stage in this Public Theater production, following up his lauded turn in 2017's Sunday in the Park with George. Make sure to see both talented actors in what Gyllenhaal calls "a one-man monologue with two men."



ALSO:

MARCH 16: Colin Quinn's solo comedy show Red State, Blue State reaches across the aisle at the Minetta Lane Theatre one last time.

MARCH 24: Boesman and Lena ends its extended run at Signature Center.

MARCH 31: Tom Kitt and John Logan's original musical Superhero, starring Kate Baldwin and Bryce Pinkham, closes at Second Stage.

MARCH 31: The Lightning Thief ends its six-performance weekend at the Beacon Theatre.

MARCH 31: The Cake, starring That 70s Show star Debra Jo Rupp, closes at Manhattan Theatre Club.