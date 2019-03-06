Jeanne Sakata Completes Cast of Do You Feel Anger? at Vineyard Theatre

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre has announced Jeanne Sakata as the final cast member set to lead Mara Nelson-Greenberg's New York premiere play Do You Feel Anger? Margot Bordelon will direct the previously announced production, set to begin performances on March 13 with a new opening night set for April 2.



Sakata is most known for her acclaimed solo play Hold These Truths, which was recently revived at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage. Sakata has been seen off-Broadway in Macbeth and on-screen in Advantageous, Dr. Ken and Big Hero 6: The Series.



Sakata joins a previously announced slate of stars that includes Justin Long, Tiffany Villarin, Tom Aulino, Ugo Chukwu, Megan Hill and Greg Keller.



Do You Feel Anger? follows Sofia (Villarin), who is hired as an empathy coach at a debt collection agency—and clearly, she has her work cut out for her. These employees can barely identify what an emotion is, much less practice deep, radical compassion for others. As they painstakingly stumble towards enlightenment, someone keeps mugging Eva (Hill) in the kitchen, and the unspoken dynamics of their seemingly blithe workplace culture become increasingly unsettling.



The creative team will include scenic designer Laura Jellinek, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Marie Yokoyama and sound designer Palmer Hefferan.



The production is scheduled to play a limited run through April 28.