Ashley Park Nabs Role in Jessica Gao's New Comedy Pilot

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 12, 2019
Ashley Park
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Exciting news for Ashley Park! The Tony-nominated star who just wrapped a celebrated yearlong run as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls has been cast as a series regular in a new comedy pilot from Emmy-winning Rick & Morty writer Jessica Gao, according to Deadline.

The currently untitled series follows Janet Zhao (to be played by Holly Chou), a first-generation Chinese-American struggling to set boundaries with her exhausting family. When her well-off grandmother dies and Janet is named the sole inheritor, she becomes the clan's unwilling new matriarch.

Joining Park as Winnie and Chou as Janet is Cindy Cheung as Kathy, Stephen Park as Robert, Kelly Hu as Auntie Amy, Helen Hong as Auntie Linda, Ki Hong Lee as Franklin and John Gemberling as Gene.

In addition to this pilot, Park will appear in a recurring role in Netflix's new Tales of the City reboot.

