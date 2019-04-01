Sponsored
Drew King, Leslie Donna Flesner, Santino Fontana, Sissy Bell & John Arthur Greene in "Tootsie"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Broadway Grosses: Tootsie & Beetlejuice Make a Splash; Mockingbird Makes History

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 1, 2019

A pair of new musicals based on beloved films drew solid numbers and filled houses in their first performances on Broadway this past week. In just two previews apiece, Tootsie took in a gross of $354,746.00, filling the Marquis Theatre to 98.28% capacity, while Beetlejuice brought in $332,008.36, filling the Winter Garden Theatre to 100.00% capacity. Meanwhile, Aaron Sorkin's celebrated stage adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird made Broadway history, taking in the highest weekly gross ever for an American play, at $1,718,214.84. The acclaimed play, starring Tony nominee Jeff Daniels in the iconic role of Atticus Finch, packed the Shubert Theatre to 101.42% capacity.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 31.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,237,554.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,158,754.00)
3. Wicked ($1,925,972.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,825,771.50)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,718,214.84)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Hillary and Clinton ($434,349.50)
4. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($433,909.00)
3. Tootsie ($354,746.00)*
2. Beetlejuice ($332,008.36)*
1. What the Constitution Means to Me ($276,611.48)**

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.94%)
2. Come From Away (102.02%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.51%)
5. Oklahoma! (101.43%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Pretty Woman (81.28%)
4. The Cher Show (78.00%)
3. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (77.61%)
2. King Kong (75.73%)
1. The Ferryman (74.08%)

*Number based on two performances
**Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League

