Broadway Grosses: The Band's Visit & Kinky Boots Go Out on a High Note

It was a week of goodbyes for a pair of Tony-winning Best Musicals, both of which reported strong grosses in their last week on Broadway. In its final slate of main-stem performances, the high-heeled hit Kinky Boots took in a gross of $1,009,004.95, filling the Al Hirschfeld Theatre to 79.09% capacity, while 2018 Tony winner The Band's Visit made $756,098.50, packing the Barrymore to 94.89%. Newcomer productions that posted strong numbers this past week include Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, in its best week yet with $410,926.66, at 98.82% capacity, and the revival of Oklahoma!, which held steady in its opening week at $451,273.50, playing to SRO crowds at 102.70% capacity.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 7.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,940,209.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,160,102.00)
3. Wicked ($1,833,162.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,802,396.00)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,628,150.48)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. What the Constitution Means to Me ($410,926.66)
4. Hillary and Clinton ($391,944.50)
3. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($381,334.00)
2. Ink ($258,935.60)**
1. All My Sons ($248,769.00)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.08%)
2. Oklahoma! (102.70%)
3. Hamilton (101.57%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.46%)
5. Come From Away (101.33%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Prom (77.75%)
4. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (75.84%)
3. The Ferryman (75.28%)
2. Chicago (74.84%)
1. King Kong (66.59%)
*Number based on four preview performances
**Number based on seven preview performances
