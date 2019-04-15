Sponsored
Chad Beguelin, Ryan Murphy, Bob Martin, Matthew Sklar & Casey Nicholaw
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Broadway Grosses: With News of Film Adaptation, Ryan Murphy Gives The Prom a Box Office Boost

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 15, 2019

It was a celebratory week for the new Broadway musical The Prom. Big-hearted TV bigwig Ryan Murphy hosted a special performance of the musical, where he broke the news that he is adapting the much-loved tuner for a movie on Netflix. That announcement drove a number of theatergoers to the box office, where the show saw a substantial increase from the prior week on Broadway. The Prom took in a gross of $601,259.75, a rise from last week's intake of $532,454.65. With awards season looming and Tony nominations slated to be revealed on April 30, now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience Broadway's beloved new musical comedy for yourself.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 14.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,191,118.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,245,485.00)
3. Wicked ($1,756,669.00)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,708,791.50)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,505,426.96)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. What the Constitution Means to Me ($457,255.60)
4. All My Sons ($424,813.70)*
3. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($388,549.00)
2. Hillary and Clinton ($375,437.50)
1. Ink ($321,953.00)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.79%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. Come From Away (101.28%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.13%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.05%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. King Kong (80.15%)
4. King Lear (79.66%)
3. The Phantom of the Opera (78.66%)
2. The Cher Show (76.65%)
1. The Ferryman (72.71%)

*Number based on seven preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

