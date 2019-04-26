Richard Kind, Holley Fain & More Complete Cast of Roundabout's Twentieth Century Benefit

Casting is complete for Roundabout Theatre Company's upcoming benefit performance of the 1932 comedy Twentieth Century. The previously announced event, reuniting 2004 revival stars Alec Baldwin and Anne Heche, will take place at Studio 54 on April 29 at 7:30pm. Walter Bobbie will repeat his work as director.



Newly announced cast members include Richard Kind (The Big Knife) as Max Jacobs, Holley Fain (The Ferryman) as Anita Highland, Michael Mulheren (Bright Star) as Conductor and Nick Choksi (The Great Comet) as Dr. Grover Lockwood, with Raji Ahsan, Franklin Bongjio, Daniel Fredrick and Evan Powell as porters.



They join a previously announced group of co-stars, in addition to Baldwin and Heche, which includes Julie Halston (Tootsie), Dan Butler (Travesties) and Stephen DeRosa (On the Town), reprising their turns as Ida Webb, Owen O'Malley and First Beard, respectively, along with Paul Alexander Nolan (Slave Play) as Dr. Grover Lockwood and Henry Winkler (Barry) as Matthew Clark.



Twentieth Century is the basis for the musical On the Twentieth Century, which Roundabout also revived in a 2015 production starring Peter Gallagher and Kristin Chenoweth.