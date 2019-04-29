Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: Ahead of Tony Nominations Day, Tootsie & Beetlejuice Have Best Weeks Yet

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 29, 2019
Santino Fontana (right) with the ensemble of "Tootsie"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Nominations day is looming for the 2019 Tony Awards, and meanwhile, things are shaping up at the box office for a number of productions competing for consideration from Broadway's top honor. Two new musicals, in particular, fresh off their opening weeks, reported their best grosses so far, with Beetlejuice reporting a box office intake of $834,394.86, up from last week's gross of $797,928.66, and Tootsie reporting a gross of $959,001.00, an increase from last week's gross of $907,612.30. The pair of new tuners are among a slate of well-performing shows hoping for a slot in the much-coveted Best Musical category. Till tomorrow morning, fingers will remain crossed as a slew of exciting productions pine for recognition.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending April 28.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,243,577.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,451,371.00)
3. Wicked ($2,001,066.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,756,185.24)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,716,124.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Hillary and Clinton ($493,352.50)
4. What the Constitution Means to Me ($478,075.20)
3. All My Sons ($477,447.80)
2. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($354,408.18)
1. Ink ($327,495.10)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.53%)
2. Come From Away (101.90%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Oklahoma! (101.58%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.58%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Cher Show (86.00%)
4. Waitress (85.80%)
3. King Kong (83.64%)*
2. King Lear (73.93%)
1. The Ferryman (71.38%)

*Number based on seven performances

Source: The Broadway League

