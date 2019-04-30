Tony-Nominated What the Constitution Means to Me Extends Through the Summer

On the heels of receiving a pair of 2019 Tony Award nominations, Heidi Schreck's celebrated new play What the Constitution Means to Me has received a final extension through August 24 at the Helen Hayes Theatre. Schreck was bestowed with Tony noms this morning for both Best Play and Best Leading Actress in a Play.



What the Constitution Means to Me follows 15-year-old Schreck, who later put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. In the play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the document's profound impact on women's bodies—starting with her great-great-grandmother, a mail-order bride who died under mysterious circumstances.



Joining Schreck in the cast is Mike Iveson and New York City high school students Rosdely Ciprian and Thursday Williams.



Oliver Butler directs the play, which began Broadway previews on March 14 and officially opened on March 31. The production was originally announced as a limited run through June 9 and was later extended through July 21.