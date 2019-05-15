Odds & Ends: Watch Corey Cott in Filthy Rich, See Sutton Foster & Laura Benanti in Younger & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Watch Corey Cott and Kim Cattrall in the Trailer for Fox's Filthy Rich

All right, now this just looks downright juicy. As previously reported, Filthy Rich, a new drama starring Broadway alums Corey Cott and Kim Cattrall, has been picked up as a series from Fox. The one-hour southern Gothic family drama follows the aftermath of a plane crash that killed the father of a wealthy family, known for its successful Christian TV network. Upon the news of the patriarch's death, his wife and children find out that he fathered three illegitimate children, who are included in his will. The series premiere date will be announced later. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer below!







Caroline Bowman and More Join Kinky Boots at The Muny

Before she let’s it go on the Frozen tour, Caroline Bowman will reprise her Broadway role as Nicola in the Muny's new staging of the high-heeled hit, which is scheduled to run from June 19 through June 25. The cast will also include John Scherer as George, Paul Whitty as Don, Victor Landon as Young Charlie and Khaydn M. Adams as Young Lola. They join the previously announced Taylor Louderman as Lauren, J. Harrison Ghee as Lola and Graham Scott Fleming as Charlie Price.



Leslie Kritzer and More Slated for 24 Hour Musicals

What an incredible roster this is! The 24 Hour Plays announced the first round of participants that will help them mark their anniversary with an intimate production of The 24 Hour Musicals on June 17 at 8:00PM on the Pershing Square Signature Center. The 24 Hour Musicals feature four new musicals written and performed in the span of just 24 hours. The marathon process begins at 9:00PM the night before the performance. This year’s four brand new musicals will feature performances from Beetlejuice standout Leslie Kritzer, Bonnie Milligan, Anthony Rapp, Noah Galvin, Montego Glover, Jessica Hecht, Erich Bergen, Clifton Duncan, Isabelle Fuhrman, Joel Marsh Garland, Atwanda Kani, Richard Kind, Dee Roscioli and Sarah Steele.



Snowpiercer, Starring Daveed Diggs and Lena Hall, Earns Season Two Renewal

Ahead of its series premiere, Snowpiercer has announced a second season. Starring Tony winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and screen star Jennifer Connelly, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series is based on the 2013 film of the same name. Originally on TNT, the highly anticipated show will make its debut in the spring of 2020 on TBS.



Terrence McNally to Receive Distinguished Lifetime Service Award

Tony winner Terrence McNally has been named the 2019 recipient of the Broadway League’s Distinguished Lifetime Service Award. The announcement was made on May 15 at the League’s annual Spring Road Conference. The playwright is currently represented on Broadway with a revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and Tony and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon. As previously announced, the League—alongside the American Theatre Wing—will present him with an honorary Tony Award this year for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.



Watch Sutton Foster, Laura Benanti and Michael Urie in Younger Season 6

Younger will be back for a sixth season, and we got our first trailer for the hit summer show today. This season, My Fair Lady star Laura Benanti is back as the eccentric billionaire author Quinn, who begins to pose problems for Liza (Sutton Foster) and Kelsey (Hillary Duff). Michael Urie, who starred in 2018’s Torch Song revival, also returns in his recurring spot as Redmond. Watch the trailer, which promises a fraught start to Liza and Charles’ newly public relationship, below. Younger returns to TV Land on June 12.



