Broadway Grosses: The Prom Edges Ahead as Tony Awards Day Approaches

The celebrated musical comedy The Prom has seen a strong, sure rise in grosses and attendance since the announcement of its seven Tony Award nominations, but this past week saw a particularly significant jump for the fresh tuner. The Prom brought in a gross of $627,990.45, up from last week's intake of $583,781.45, and filling the Longacre Theatre to 92.91%, a rise from last week's attendance of 81.69%. The completely original musical opened to acclaim in November and has since kept steady among competing shows based on movies and featuring previously existing scores. With just weeks to go before the June 9 Tony Awards ceremony, The Prom remains a show to watch and certainly a show to see.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending May 19.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,223,611.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,108,608.00)
3. Wicked ($1,660,962.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,610,208.24)*
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,532,767.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. King Lear ($427,075.00)
4. Ink ($426,755.10)
3. Hillary and Clinton ($332,784.72)
2. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($302,407.50)
1. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($264,914.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.06%)
2. Network (101.91%)*
3. Hamilton (101.91%)
4. Come From Away (101.53%)
5. Oklahoma! (101.42%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Hillary and Clinton (82.21%)
4. The Ferryman (71.47%)
3. King Lear (63.80%)
2. King Kong (61.22%)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (61.13%)
*Number based on seven performances
Source: The Broadway League
