This Week's #LiveAtFive Features Tony Nom Amber Gray, The Prom Co-Creators and the Audience Choice Awards

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest new shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Tuesday, May 28: Amber Gray of Hadestown

Amber Gray is currently giving a Tony-nominated performance as Persephone in Hadestown and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, May 28 to celebrate. Anaïs Mitchell's new musical garnered 14 Tony nominations, including Best Musical and four acting noms. Gray has been with the production since its off-Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop in 2016 and made her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 the same year. Be sure to watch this live interview to hear from the queen of spring herself.

Wednesday, May 29: Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin of The Prom

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin have been collaborators for over 25 years and will be #LiveAtFive guests on Wednesday, May 29 in honor of their most recent hit, The Prom. The original new musical earned seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical, as well as nods for Sklar and Beguelin for their original score and book (which Beguelin co-wrote with recent guest Bob Martin). The two have previously worked on Broadway's The Wedding Singer and Elf. Tune in to this live interview to listen to these talented collaborators.

Thursday, May 30: Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Reception

Get ready to get inside the 20th annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards reception. We will be broadcasting live and talking to the winners as they arrive to accept their fan-given award. Makenna Louks, the winner of this year's Broadway's Biggest Fan contest, will also make a special appearance. Don't miss out on getting this exclusive invite to the only fan-voted awards reception on Thursday, May 30.

