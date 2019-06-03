Broadway Grosses: As Network Nears End of Run, Audiences Rush to See Bryan Cranston's Tony-Nominated Turn

Since the stage adaptation Network began its Broadway run back in November, theatergoers have been captivated by the latest performance from Emmy and Tony winner Bryan Cranston. Following multiple extensions, the acclaimed play—which netted Cranston a 2019 Tony nomination—will conclude its run on June 8, the day before the Tony Awards ceremony. This past week, audiences were extra eager to check out Cranston's acclaimed turn before he exits the Belasco Theatre before the Tonys. The Broadway League's numbers are proof, with Network taking in a gross of $1,037,755.10, up from last week's gross of $1,008,529.32, and filling the Belasco to 102.65% capacity, just up from last week's SRO crowd of 102.52%. Now with Broadway's biggest night less than a week away, there are only a few days left to see Cranston's celebrated performance in this smash hit.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending June 2.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,153,319.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,232,096.00)
3. Wicked ($1,818,939.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,593,906.92)
5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($1,553,589.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Ink ($385,969.70)
4. Hillary and Clinton ($290,536.50)
3. King Lear ($285,107.50)
2. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($274,391.00)
1. Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus ($206,060.42)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.34%)
2. Network (102.52%)*
3. Hamilton (101.62%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.65%)
5. Hadestown (101.52%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. King Kong (68.81%)
4. The Ferryman (67.97%)
3. Yanni (66.73%)**
2. King Lear (59.94%)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (51.71%)
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on five performances
Source: The Broadway League
