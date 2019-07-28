Get Out! 5 Must-Do Events for the Week of July 29 to August 4

This week, some stunning stars are speaking (and singing) out for the New York chapter of the ACLU, one of the most buzzed-about playwrights brings her latest to the boards, an epic back-to-back bill at one of our favorite night clubs and more. Here are our top five must-do events for the week of July 29 through August 4.

MONDAY, JULY 29

SOLIDARITY IN SONG

As a woman’s right to choose becomes one of the main debate topics of the 2020 presidential election, a group of Broadway performers are gathering on July 29 for Voice For Choice: A Benefit to Support Reproductive Rights. Announced on the bill are powerhouses Caissie Levy (Frozen), Denee Benton (Hamilton) and Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) (all pictured above), along with Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Daniel J. Watts (Tina—The Tina Turner Musical), Morgan James, Ashley Park, Alysha Umphress and Drew Gehling. The one-night-only event is presented by The Hysterical Womxn’s Society in partnership with The New York Civil Liberties Union, with all proceeds benefiting the National Network of Abortion Funds.

INFO: 7PM at the Cutting Room (44 East 32nd Street). Table seating at $1,000/ticket is still available. Reserve a seat today.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

STANDBY STEPS OUT

A trusty standby since last fall, Gabrielle Carrubba officially steps into the role of Zoe Murphy in the Tony-winning smash Dear Evan Hansen on July 30. The musical marks the Broadway debut of Carrubba, who perhaps you caught as a teen contestant briefly on Season 11 of American Idol back in 2012? She's been acting for most of her life—young “Gabi” appeared in national tours like the 30th anniversary staging of Annie, in which she covered the title role. More recently, she studied at Boston Conservatory (playing Wendla in Spring Awakening) and worked throughout New England, appearing at Goodspeed Opera House and American Repertory Theater. Now she’s ready to get intrigued nightly by Evan Hansen, Broadway’s favorite misfit (played by actual teen Andrew Barth Feldman), at the Music Box Theatre.

INFO: Open run at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th Street). Tickets start at $89.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

KID PLAY

Playwright Bess Wohl is one of the exciting new voices on the scene. Best known for Small Mouth Sounds, her comedy Grand Horizons, which just ended a run at Williamstown Theatre Festival, is booked for Second Stage’s new Broadway house, The Hayes, in the spring. But first, her acclaimed Make Believe arrives at Second Stage’s off-Broadway home for a run starting on July 30. Seen last fall at Hartford Stage, the dark comedy introduces audiences to four siblings, aged five to 10, who are left to their own devices when both of their parents disappear. Then the play jumps forward 32 years, as the now-adults still grapple for answers. Film star Samantha Mathis headlines a cast of eight, under the direction of Michael Greif.

INFO Limited run through September 15 at the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). Tickets start at $59.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1 & FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

DELIGHTFUL DOUBLE FEATURE

Feinstein’s/54 Below remains the swankiest place to see an intimate set from the biggest Broadway stars. But on August 1 and 2, we’re especially excited by the back-to-back bookings of two favorites—Sierra Boggess at 7PM and Ethan Slater at 9:30PM. The always-fantastic Boggess (fresh from Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl) is a club regular who will also perform on August 3 and 4, while SpongeBob SquarePants Tony nominee Slater makes his debut, with a set of theater tunes, rock and roll and original material, as well as guest stars like Tootsie's Lilli Cooper. Note: these are solo shows with separate ticket prices. Bonus: the food and drink offerings are tops, so make a night of it!

INFO: Boggess tickets start at $66.50. Slater tickets start at $41.50. Both shows require $25 food and beverage minimum.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

HIGH TIME FOR HALF TIME

Fan of The Prom? Same! You might want to get your hands on the original cast recording of Half Time, the other musical comedy from the writing team of Bob Martin, Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar (Legally Blonde’s Nell Benjamin provides the lyrics here). This possibly Broadway-bound tuner premiered at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2018, but has not been announced for a Main Stem transfer yet. Based on filmmaker (and show producer) Dori Berinstein’s acclaimed 2008 documentary Gotta Dance, the lively musical centers on a group of senior citizens who aspire to become professional basketball hip-hop dancers. If that’s not enough to pique your interest, here are some more things that make this recording iconic: late, great composer Marvin Hamlisch (A Chorus Line) contributed music, recently deceased funny gal Georgia Engel is one of the stars, and 2019 Tony Award winner Andre De Shields of Hadestown is also featured as a reclusive widower known as the “prince of swing.” All in all, a must-listen for musical fans everywhere.

INFO: Available on Masterworks Broadway. Click to buy.

Illustrations by Tug Rice for Broadway.com