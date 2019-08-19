Broadway Grosses: Audiences Catch The Cher Show, Pretty Woman & King Kong One Last Time

It was a bittersweet week on Broadway as The Cher Show, Pretty Woman and King Kong all played final performances on August 18. Audiences packed into the Neil Simon, Nederlander and Broadway Theatres to catch the final week of these three crowd-pleasers with The Cher Show at 91.75% capacity, Pretty Woman at 81.27% capacity and King Kong at 80.75% capacity. Missed these fun productions on Broadway? Fear not! Both Pretty Woman and The Cher Show will launch national tours next fall, and there are plans to stage King Kong at a Hard Rock entertainment resort in Japan.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 18.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,966,602.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,313,779.00)
3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,099,833.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,900,310.16)
5. Wicked ($1,598,241.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Waitress ($579,304.00)
4. Beautiful ($564,642.00)
3. What the Constitution Means to Me ($560,688.70)
2. Oklahoma! ($476,328.50)
1. Betrayal ($420,281.70)*
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.75%)
2. Come From Away (101.65%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.60%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.52%)
5. Hadestown (101.39%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Pretty Woman (81.27%)
4. Beautiful (80.92%)
3. King Kong (80.75%)
2. Waitress (79.10%)
1. Tootsie (73.54%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on four preview performances