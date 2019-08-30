Last Chance to See Sea Wall/A Life, Taylor Louderman in Mean Girls & More

The temperature is dropping and the leaves are changing to usher in a new season, which also means that there is going to be a change in marquees and call boards on Broadway. With so many new shows and fresh faces joining the Broadway scene, we're honoring all the stars and acclaimed monologues that we must say good-bye to this September. Learn about the people and shows playing their final performances and be sure to check them out one last time.

Taylor Louderman as Regina George in Mean Girls (Photo: Joan Marcus)

September 8: The Original Queen Bee Leaves the Hive

Mean Girls star Taylor Louderman will play her final performance as Regina George, one that earned her a Tony nomination, on September 8. Louderman has been with the Tina Fey musical comedy since its premiere in Washington, D.C., and will be replaced by 2018 Jimmy Awards winner Reneé Rapp. Louderman is the second principal cast member to leave Mean Girls, following Ashley Park who said goodbye to Gretchen Weiners in March. Now it's time to raise your hand if you've ever felt personally victimized by Louderman's portrayal of Regina George and will miss her.

Andrew Polec as Strat in Bat Out of Hell(Photo: Little Fang)

September 8: The Bat Flies Away

Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's fan-favorite musical Bat Out of Hell plays the final performance of its limited run on September 8. Led by the show's long-time stars Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington, along with Tony winner Lena Hall, the musical made its highly-anticipated New York premiere at New York City Center in August. Packed with the legendary anthems of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, we're sure this isn't the last we've seen of Bat Out of Hell.

Mark Evans, Alison Luff, Todrick Hall & Colleen Ballinger in Waitress (Photos: Joan Marcus, Matthew Murphy)

September 15: Everything's Changing

Alison Luff, Mark Evans, Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall will all take their final bow in Waitress on September 15. Luff and Evans joined the production as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter, respectively, on July 23 and YouTube stars Ballinger, in her Broadway debut, and Hall took over as Dawn and Ogie, respectively, on August 20. While the foursome will definitely be missed at the diner, fans of the Sara Bareilles musical should get excited because Jordin Sparks starts her shift as Jenna on September 16.

Jake Gyllenhaal in Sea Wall/A Life (Photo: Richard Hubert)

September 29: Monologues No More

Sea Wall/A Life, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, plays the final performance of its limited run on September 29. The acclaimed dual-monologue, which premiered at off-Broadway's Public Theatre, follows the lives of two men as they revisit grief, life and love. With direction by Carrie Cracknell in her Broadway debut, this is must-see theatrical experience.

ALSO:

SEPTEMBER 1: Life Sucks plays its final performance at off-Broadway's Theatre Row.

SEPTEMBER 22: Bess Wohl's Make Believe, which was extended one week, ends its run.