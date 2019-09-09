Odds & Ends: Joe Iconis' New Musical Punk Rock Girl to Receive Developmental Reading & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Joe Iconis' New Musical Punk Rock Girl to Receive Developmental Reading

Joe Iconis, the cheered songwriter who received a 2019 Tony nomination for his score to Be More Chill, will test out his newest work in a private industry reading later this week. Jennifer Werner, who helmed Iconis' Broadway Bounty Hunter, will direct and choreograph the presentation of the previously announced musical, which features a book and musical arrangements by Iconis, set to songs by female-fronted bands. The cast of the reading will include Emilie Battle, Alexandra Ferrara, Morgan Siobhan Green, A.J. Holmes, Lauren Marcus, Jeremy Morse, Brian Sears, Brooke Shapiro, Natalie Walker and Jason SweetTooth Williams. Fingers crossed this one heads to Broadway.



Gwen Verdon Documentary Merely Marvelous to Debut Next Week

Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon, an intimate documentary about Broadway icon Gwen Verdon, has set a premiere date of September 20 on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Chris Johnson and Ken Bloom, the film reveals rare footage of Verdon performing in legendary stage musicals ranging from Can-Can to Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity to Chicago. The documentary also features interviews with family members including Verdon's son, James Henaghan, daughter, Nicole Fosse, and nephew, Paul Verdon. For further details on the film, click here.



Tina Book Writer Katori Hall Empowers Her Cast on the First Day of Rehearsal

We can hardly wait for the Broadway premiere of Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, the new musical set to arrive at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre next month following an Olivier-nominated world premiere. Acclaimed playwright Katori Hall, who crafted the musical's book, kicked off the start of Broadway rehearsals with a moving pep talk about the importance of sharing Turner's legacy with American audiences. Watch Hall below and make plans now to experience Tina—The Tina Turner Musical for yourself on Broadway.







As Much as I Can, Award-Winning Work About Black Men's Experiences with HIV/AIDS, to Play Joe's Pub

NYC's Joe's Pub will host playwright Sarah Hall's acclaimed work of activist theater As Much as I Can from September 12-16. Directed by James Andrew Walsh, the play was created in collaboration with hundreds of gay and bisexual black men from Jackson, Missouri and Baltimore, Maryland who shared their personal stories with HIV/AIDS. It was designed to mobilize communities to respond to the fact that black men have, and continue to be, disproportionally affected by HIV. As Much as I Can has also been shown to be an effective public health intervention in shifting people's perception of HIV/AIDS. For more information, click here.



P.S. Check out Robert Creighton and Matt Crowle dancing up a storm in the Broadway-bound Cagney at Salt Lake City's Pioneer Theater Company.

