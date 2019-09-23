Broadway Grosses: Freestyle Love Supreme Hip-Hops Its Way to a Strong Box Office

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale's high-energy show Freestyle Love Supreme began its eagerly anticipated Broadway run on September 13. Not only is the improv sensation playing to thrilled crowds but it is raking in strong grosses at the box office. The new show that blends hip-hop, music and vocal stylings brought in a substantial gross of $701,508.54 this past week, filling the Booth Theatre to a respectable 85.70% capacity. Freestyle Love Supreme is scheduled to officially open on October 2 and continue for a limited engagement through January 5, 2020, so now couldn't be a better time to make plans to experience the show for yourself on Broadway.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 22.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,973,580.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,157,446.50)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,093,266.84)
4. The Lion King ($1,846,698.00)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,529,416.06)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Derren Brown: Secret ($324,370.00)++
4. The Height of the Storm ($299,624.00)
3. The Lightning Thief ($175,766.50)+
2. The Rose Tattoo ($160,063.00)*
1. Linda Vista ($127,393.42)**
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Come From Away (101.76%)
2. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.67%)
3. Hamilton (101.51%)
4. Hadestown (101.18%)
5. Moulin Rouge! (100.80%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Tootsie (74.17%)
4. The Sound Inside (70.69%)
3. The Lightning Thief (65.72%)+
2. The Great Society (64.71%)
1. Derren Brown: Secret (63.80%)++
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on three performances
**Number based on six performances
+Number based on five performances
++Number based on seven performances