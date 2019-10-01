Jonathan Groff in Little Shop, Raúl Esparza Gets Hot in the Kitchen & More October Picks

Forget Halloween candy—the month of October is full of delicious theatrical offerings! The fall season is all revved up with openings galore, including The Lightning Thief and Slave Play this month. Both of those productions previously wowed audiences off-Broadway, and there are certainly some new treats to be had on the off-Broadway scene this October. In addition, Darren Criss' annual musical theater festival, Elsie Fest, kicks off the season of scarves and sweaters. Cozy up and take a look at what the Broadway.com editorial staff is stoked to see this month!

October 5 - Elsie Fest

Darren Criss’ outdoor musical celebration is back! Elsie Fest, which celebrates the stars and songs of the stage and screen, will take place at Central Park SummerStage. This year’s roster is full of fan favorites: Tony winner Gavin Creel, Tony winner and Harriet movie star Cynthia Erivo, West Side Story film star and former vlogger Ariana DeBose and more are set to perform.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

“Elsie Fest started my first year at Broadway.com, and it's been a pleasure watching this concert develop over the years. Here's hoping for another surprise How to Succeed reunion this year! Daniel Radcliffe—where you at?!”

October 6 - Slave Play Opens on Broadway

Following a sold-out staging at New York Theatre Workshop last year, Slave Play arrives on Broadway with no shortage of the buzz. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris makes his Broadway debut with the daring piece, which follows the lives of six people living at the MacGregor Plantation, where fear and desire entwine in the shadow of the Master's House. Paul Alexander Nolan and Joaquina Kalukango star in the show.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“I love it when a hot off-Broadway ticket shakes things up with a Great White Way transfer. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris says this play ‘ends in an ellipses,’ which is my favorite kind of show.”

October 14 - Meghan Picerno Steps into The Phantom of the Opera

After leading the national tour of Love Never Dies as well as the first world tour of The Phantom of the Opera as Christine Daaé, Meghan Picerno knows a thing or two about musical theater's most iconic curly-haired soprano. She makes her Broadway debut in the role this month at the Majestic Theatre. Picerno joins the Great White Way classic alongside Ben Crawford as The Phantom and John Riddle as Raoul.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"Meghan Picerno was fantastic playing a mature Christine Daaé in the underrated national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies. More recently, she’s been getting rave reviews around the world playing the far younger Christine in The Phantom of the Opera. I can’t wait to see her bring this acclaimed turn to Broadway."

October 16 - The Lightning Thief Opens on Broadway

On the heels of celebrated off-Broadway and touring engagements, The Lightning Thief is set to illuminate the Great White Way. With music by Rob Rokicki and a book by Be More Chill scribe Joe Tracz, the high-energy stage musical is based on Rick Riordan’s young adult fantasy novel of the same name. Stage fave Chris McCarrell stars as Percy Jackson, who has newly discovered powers and monsters on his trail.



Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

"I have been a fan of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series since I was a kid and am so thrilled to have an accurate adaption, especially because it’s now a full-fledged Broadway musical! This quest is going to be epic!"

October 17 - Little Shop of Horrors Opens Off-Broadway

Suddenly, Seymour Groffsauce! Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s cult favorite toe-tapper Little Shop of Horrors is blooming off-Broadway this season with Jonathan Groff and Tammy Blanchard starring as Seymour and Audrey, respectively. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, this production will also star two-time Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. and Kingsley Leggs as Audrey II.



National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

"Little Shop of Horrors has always been one of my favorites. It does take an exceptional cast to pull off its tender moments and awesome quirks. Luckily, Mayer has the super talented Groff, Blanchard and Borle bringing these characters to life. This is going to be a definitive version."

October 20 - American Utopia Opens on Broadway

Pop/rock icon David Byrne makes his Great White Way debut with American Utopia, a theatrical concert event, in which he shares the spotlight with an ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the world. Get ready to hear songs from his recent album of the same name as well as hits from the Talking Heads and throughout his solo career. Diehard Bryne fans and Broadway buffs alike will agree: this is sure to be a night at the theater unlike any other.



Video Director/Editor Mark Hayes

“David Byrne is one of the most visionary and surprising figures in music and his live shows never disappoint. Spanning Byrne’s work with the Talking Heads, his solo career and new music, I’m confident American Utopia will redefine audiences’ expectations of what a concert can be.”

October 28 - Seared Opens Off-Broadway

Bon appétit! Four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza sinks his teeth into the role of temperamental chef Harry in the New York premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Seared. When Harry scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, his business partner Mike (David Mason) finally sees profits within reach. MCC’s Frankel Theater has been transformed into the intimate kitchen of a New York City restaurant for the production, which also features Krysta Rodriguez and W. Tré Davis.



Video Site Producer Joanne Villani

"I will always be excited to see Raúl Esparza back on stage, but am especially looking forward to seeing him in Seared! The thrill of Raúl's hot-headed chef combined with Theresa Rebeck's wit sounds like a delicious dish that I can't wait to devour."



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



October 1 - The Great Society opens on Broadway

October 2 - Freestyle Love Supreme opens on Broadway

October 4-5 - Betsy Wolfe at 54 Below

October 7 - The Wrong Man opens off-Broadway

October 10 - Linda Vista opens on Broadway

October 15 - The Rose Tattoo opens on Broadway

October 19 - Patsy and Loretta premieres on Lifetime

October 22 - For Colored Girls opens off-Broadway

October 27 - Macbeth opens at Classic Stage

October 28-29 - Rachel Bay Jones at 54 Below