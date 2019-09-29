Emmy Winner Darren Criss, Patsy & Loretta Star Jessie Mueller and More Set for #LiveatFive This Week

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects, and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, September 30: Darren Criss of Elsie Fest

Emmy winner Darren Criss will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Monday, September 30 to talk all about this year's Elsie Fest that is set to take place on October 5. Known for his starring turns in Broadway's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Criss won an Emmy for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. His other screen credits include Glee and the upcoming Hollywood. Don't miss out on watching this live interview to hear from the star of the stage and screen.

Tuesday, October 1: Jessie mMueller of Patsy & Loretta

Tony winner Jessie Mueller is getting ready for the premiere of Lifetime's Patsy & Loretta as country music icon Loretta Lynn. Mueller won a Tony for her performance as Carole King in Beautiful and was nominated for her turns in Carousel, Waitress and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. Her other Broadway credits include The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Nice Work if You Can Get It. Be sure to tune in on Tuesday, October 1 to hear about Mueller's upcoming feature film!

Wednesday, October 2: Kirsten Scott of Rock of Ages

Kirsten Scott is currently starring in the 10th anniversary production of Rock of Ages as Sherrie and will be a #LiveatFive guest on Wednesday, October 2 to celebrate. She has previously been seen on Broadway in Hairspray, Jersey Boys, Big Fish and Follies. Scott also recently appeared in the national tour of An American in Paris. Don't miss out on this rockin' live interview!

Thursday, October 3: Kara Young of The New Englanders

Kara Young can be seen in off-Broadways's The New Englanders and will appear on #LiveatFive on Thursday, October 3. Young's stage credits include Revolving Cycles Truly, Steadily Roll’d, The Public's Cullud Wattah, Syncing Ink and more. Set your alarms to watch this interview live and learn about this up-and-coming talent.

Friday, October 4: Cory Jeacoma of Beautiful

Cory Jeacoma is making his Broadway debut as Gerry Goffin in Beautiful: the Carole King Musical. Jeacoma is known for his starring turn as Bob Gaudio in the Jersey Boys national tour and off-Broadway run at New World Stages. He has also appeared on stage in My Very Own British Invasion. Tune in to watch his live interview!

P.S. Did you know that #LiveAtFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.