Watch Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar Belt Out 'Suddenly Seymour' on The Late Late Show with James Corden

We're going somewhere that's green over this video! Pose's Mj Rodriguez and recent Be More Chill favorite George Salazar are starring in Pasadena's Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors as Audrey and Seymour, respectively, and now we're getting a look into the West Coast production of the cult classic. The duo stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to sing the show-stopping number "Suddenly, Seymour." Be sure to watch the clip below and plan your trip to the Pasadena Playhouse before the flower shop closes on October 20.