Classic Stage Company to Honor Anika Noni Rose & Ted Chapin at Fall Gala

Off-Broadway's Classic Stage has announced Tony winners Anika Noni Rose and Ted Chapin as honorees of the company's 2019 gala. CSC Artistic Director John Doyle will direct the event, to be held at Capitale on October 21 at 6:00pm.

Ted Chapin

(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Rose was most recently seen on stage in the title role of Georges Bizet and Oscar Hammerstein II's Carmen Jones at Classic Stage. She won a 2004 Tony Award for her performance as Emmie Thibodeaux in the original Broadway production of Caroline, or Change.



Chapin, who is president of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, earned Tonys as producer of the 1994 revival of Carousel and the 1996 production of The King and I. He was honored as part of R&H with a special 1993 Tony for the 50th anniversary of the original Broadway production of Oklahoma!



CSC's star-studded gala will feature performances from a slew of CSC-alums, including Tony winner Victoria Clark, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn, Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani, Eddie Cooper, Clifton Duncan, Claybourne Elder, Lindsay Roberts and Rema Webb.



As previously announced, CSC's new season will kick off with a new production of Macbeth (October 10-December 15), featuring real-life spouses Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. That production will be followed by repertory stagings of Dracula and Macbeth, starting in January 2020, ahead of the season closer: a new production of Assassins (April-June 2020), featuring Kuhn alongside Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Wesley Taylor and Brandon Uranowitz.