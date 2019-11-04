Broadway Grosses: All Rise for Jeff Daniels & the Original Cast of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird

The Shubert Theatre was jam-packed last week as audiences clamored to see Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch and the incredible original cast of Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird before their final bow. The Broadway stage adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel took in a gross of $2,245,898. As previously reported, stage and screen star Ed Harris is set to lead the company as Atticus Finch beginning on November 5 alongside a talented new cast that includes Taylor Trensch, Kyle Scatliffe and more. The popular production came in just behind Hamilton; the revolutionary musical hosted 17 high schools at the Richard Rodgers Theatre for the Wednesday's matinee as part of the Hamilton Education Program (#EduHam). Each EduHam ticket is $10 for students and subsidized by an additional $60 from the Rockefeller Foundation and our other generous funders who work with the Gilder Lehrman Institute for American History, which plans and administers the program.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending November 3.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,408,121.00)
2. To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,245,898.00)
3. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,180,899.50)
4. The Lion King ($1,968,299.00)
5. Tina ($1,463,622.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Derren Brown: Secret *($331,728.50)
4. The Height of the Storm ($281,028.00)
3. Linda Vista ($252,234.32)
2. The Lightning Thief ($203,842.00)
1. Jagged Little Pill *($191,787.00)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.69%)
2. Hamilton (101.34%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.21%)
4. Come From Away (100.94%)
5. Hadestown (101.36%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Height of the Storm (67.42%)
4. Linda Vista (67.41%)
3. The Sound Inside (62.39%)
2. The Great Society (53.92%)
1. The Lightning Thief (40.31%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on one performance