Hadestown Is a Hit: Tony-Winning Musical Recoups Broadway Investment

This new musical is livin' it up on top! Hadestown, winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical, has recouped its Broadway investment of $11.5 million. The celebrated show is the first new musical of the 2018-2019 season to do so.



Written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin, both of whom took home 2019 Tonys for their work, with Tony-nominated choreography by David Neumann and musical direction by Liam Robinson, Hadestown retells the Greek myth of tragic lovers Orpheus and Eurydice. Over the last nine years, the show evolved from a 2010 concept album by Mitchell to a traveling road show in Vermont to an off-Broadway staging at New York Theatre Workshop to a pre-Broadway run on London's West End and now a Broadway premiere at the Walter Kerr Theatre.



The Hadestown cast is led by Reeve Carney as Orpheus, 2019 Tony nominees Patrick Page as Hades, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice and Amber Gray as Persephone, and 2019 Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes. Rounding out the company is Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinidad as the Fates, and an ensemble featuring Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, Ahmad Simmons, Malcolm Armwood, T. Oliver Reid, Jessie Shelton and Khaila Wilcoxon.



Hadestown began Broadway previews on March 22, 2019 and officially opened on April 17.



