There's just a month to go until the release of the highly anticipated movie musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash-hit Broadway musical Cats, and today we were treated to a second full-length trailer for the new film. This sneak peek offers a look at stars James Corden, Taylor Swift, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson—who takes on the role of Grizabella. Give a watch to the newly released trailer below and mark your calendar: Cats arrives in movie theaters on December 20.