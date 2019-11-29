Catch Tom Hiddleston, Raúl Esparza, Marisa Tomei and More Before Their Shows Close in December

December means the holiday season is officially here, and we have to say goodbye to some wonderful shows on and off-Broadway. This month's losses include two Broadway play revivals, several off-Broadway plays and more. Check out the list below to see what you must see now before it's too late.

"Betrayal" stars Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston & Charlie Cox

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

DECEMBER 8: The Final Betrayal

Director Jamie Lloyd's stark revival of Harold Pinter's Betrayal, in which its buzzy headliners marked their Broadway debuts, will play its final performance at the Jacobs Theatre on December 8. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton, Betrayal delves inside complicated friendships and relationships. This may be the trio's first time on Broadway, but we're crossing our fingers it's not the last.

Emun Elliott and Marisa Tomei in "The Rose Tattoo" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

DECEMBER 8: A Rose to Remember

Oscar winner Marisa Tomei returned to Broadway this season to star in a revival of Tennessee Williams' The Rose Tattoo, and she will take her final bow in the rousing show on December 8. Starring alongside Emun Elliott, known for playing Marillion on Game of Thrones, in his Broadway debut, the duo took audiences on a romantic journey as Tomei's Serafina rediscovered herself and what it means to love. With a talented cast and dozens of plastic pink flamingos, this revival will be missed on the boards.

The cast of Scotland, PA (Photo: Nina Goodheart)

DECEMBER 8: One Last Drive-Thru

Michael Mitnick's stage adaptation of the cult-classic movie Scotland, PA will sell its final order of burgers and fries on December 8. The modern retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth stars Taylor Iman Jones, Ryan McCartan and Jay Armstrong Johnson as they take audiences on a hilarious journey through the ever-changing world of the fast food industry. With an original score by Adam Gwon, you're going to want to make one last reservation at off-Broadway's Laura Pels Theatre.

The cast of "For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf"

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

DECEMBER 15: End of the Rainbow

After four extenstions, the revival of Ntozake Shange's groundbreaking 1976 choreopoem For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf will end its run at off-Broadway's Public Theatre on December 15. Each performer voices her survival story of existing in a world shaped by sexism and racism. For Colored Girls, directed by Leah C. Gardiner amd choreographed by Camille A. Brown, features Sasha Allen, Celia Chevalier, Danaya Esperanza, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne C. Moore, Okwui Okpokwasili and Alexandria Wailes. Put this one on the top of your list!

The cast of Seared (Photo: Joan Marcus).

DECEMBER 22: Too Darn Hot in the Kitchen

Theresa Rebeck's Seared is preparing for its final weeks before closing up shop on December 22. Originally set to run through November 10, the foodie-comedy starring Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez has received three extensions to bring it through the holiday season. The MCC Theater space has been transformed into a working kitchen, and you don't want to miss out on this delicious opportunity to see Esparza cook right in front of you.



ALSO:



DECEMBER 8: A Bright Room Called Day plays its final performance at off-Broadway's Public Theater.

DECEMBER 15: Macbeth, starring Corey Stoll and his wife Nadia Bowers, closes at Classic Stage Company.

DECEMBER 15: The Young Man from Atlanta, starring Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn, takes its last bow at the Signature Theatre Center.

DECEMBER 15: The Underlying Chris, the world premiere play from Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno, ends its run at Second Stage.

DECEMBER 22: The thrice-extended new staging of Anna Deavere Smith's Fires in the Mirror, starring Michael Benjamin Washington, plays its final performance.