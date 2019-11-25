Exclusive! Mean Girls to Perform on CBS During Thanksgiving Day Parade Special

Where do you belong? On your couch this Thursday morning! Broadway.com has just learned that CBS' Thanksgiving Day Parade Special will feature a special performance from the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls. The pre-recorded performance will air as part of the broadcast, scheduled to begin at 9:00am on November 28. CBS will also feature a performance from country music superstar Miranda Lambert.



As previously announced, in addition to CBS’ parade broadcast, NBC will air live performances from Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Hadestown, Beetlejuice and Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations. NBC's broadcast will also feature a performance from the Radio City Rockettes.



The parade will begin its procession at 77th Street and Central Park West, heading to Columbus Circle, turning onto Central Park South and then marching down 6th Avenue. At 34th Street, the parade will make its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square.