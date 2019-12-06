Odds & Ends: Josh Gad in Talks to Lead New Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Sequel & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Josh Gad in Talks to Lead New Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Sequel

Josh Gad could be headed back to the big screen in the sequel to a classic comedy franchise. The Tony-nominated original Book of Mormon star is in negotiations to star in Shrunk, a fourth edition to the 1989 original film Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, according to Variety. The sequel would see Gad as the grown-up son to the original film's Wayne (which was played by Rick Moranis), a scientist and dad who accidentally shrinks his two kids along with their next-door neighbors' kids. In the reboot, Gad's character follows in his dad's footsteps and accidentally shrinks his kids. The new film would follow the second and third films in the series, which were 1992's Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and 1997's Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves!

Casting Complete for Medea Starring Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne

Brooklyn Academy of Music has finalized casting for its upcoming starry staging of Euripides' tragedy Medea. The previously announced production, starring real-life couple Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale as Medea and Jason, with Dylan Baker as Christopher, will begin previews on January 12, 2020 and officially open on January 30. Newly announced cast members include Victor Almanzar, Gabriel Amoroso, Jolly Swag, Jordan Boatman, Emeka Guindo, Orson Hong and Madeline Weinstein. Medea will feature a new adaptation by director Simon Stone. The production is scheduled to run through February 23, 2020.

Nikki M. James & More Set for Shaina Taub & Matt Gehring's Comedy Event Shiz

Nikki M. James, the Book of Mormon Tony winner currently appearing off-Broadway in A Bright Room Called Day, has signed on to take part in a new edition of Shiz, a Broadway-meets-comedy sketch show taking place at NYC's Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre on December 9 at 7:30pm. Created by Devil Wears Prada lyricist Shaina Taub and comedian Matt Gehring, Shiz imagines the Tonys as hijacked by Saturday Night Live, giving classic moments from musicals an irreverent mind of their own. In addition to James, the latest edition will also feature the talents of Joél Pérez, Liana Hunt, Kuhoo Verma, Roe Hartrampf, Max Ash, Alex Song, Heath Saunders, Preston Martin, Natalie Walker, Larkin Bogan, Kim Blanck, Nicole Weiss and Fernando Contreras. The event will feature music direction by Simone Allen.