Even More Stars Join Broadway.com's Special Return Episode of The Rosie O'Donnell Show

An additional group of talented stars have signed on to take part in the upcoming special return episode of The Rosie O'Donnell Show. The previously announced event, presented in support of The Actors Fund and co-produced by Erich Bergen, is slated for March 22 at 7:00pm ET on Broadway.com and Broadway.com's YouTube channel.

The latest lineup set to appear and perform includes Alexandra Billings, Miguel Cervantes, Sutton Foster, Jeremy Jordan, Jane Krakowski, Matthew Morrison, Anika Noni Rose, Elizabeth Stanley, Marisa Tomei and Aaron Tveit, in addition to a slew of surprise guests.

They join the previously announced Bergen, Sebastian Arcelus, Skylar Astin, Beth Behrs, Nate Berkus, Stephanie J. Block, Matthew Broderick, Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Gloria Estefan, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Harvey Fierstein, David Foster, Morgan Freeman, Neil Patrick Harris, Megan Hilty, Lorin Latarro, Judith Light, Barry Manilow, Rob McClure, Audra McDonald, Katharine McPhee, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lauren Patten, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Miranda Sings, Jordin Sparks, Ben Vereen, Adrienne Warren, James Wesley, Shoshana Bean, Annette Bening, Andrew Burnap, Brandon Victor Dixon, Cynthia Erivo, Jordan Fisher, Christopher Jackson, Patti LuPone, Ali Stroker and Leslie Uggams.

For six remarkable seasons, The Rosie O'Donnell Show remained the hottest thing in daytime television. From its first season to its final episode, which culminated in a giant Broadway medley, The Rosie O'Donnell Show devoted more airtime to promoting theatrical productions than any other national program in television history. Even after ending her show, O'Donnell has remained a tireless supporter of Broadway, as a performer, producer, outspoken fan and a three-time host of the Tony Awards. In 2014, the Tony Awards honored O'Donnell with its Isabelle Stevenson Award in recognition of her commitment to arts education.

The Actors Fund's services remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include the Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit give.actorsfund.org/Rosie.