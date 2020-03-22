Sponsored
Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony Winner Whose Life Was Touched by Tragedy, Is Expecting a New Baby

News
by Michael Appler • Mar 21, 2020
Ruthie Ann Miles with husband Jonathan Blumenstein in 2016
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Ruthie Ann Miles, the Tony-winning actress whose life was met with unimaginable tragedy in 2018, announced heartwarming news on March 21. Miles and her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, are expecting a child this spring. 

Miles won a Tony in 2015 for her turn as Lady Thaing in Lincoln Center Theater's production of The King and I. She later appeared on Broadway as Frieda/Betty in the 2017 revival of Sunday in the Park with George. 

In March 2018, Miles was injured when a driver struck her and her daughter on a crosswalk in Brooklyn. The collision killed Miles' four-year-old daughter, Abigail, as well as one-year-old Joshua Lew, the son of Miles’ friend Lauren. Seven months’ pregnant, Miles lost her unborn child from complications of the accident two months later.

No stranger to resilience, Miles returned to the stage in London less than six months later, reprising her Tony-winning performance in the West End transfer of The King and I and earning an Olivier Award nomination.

“Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with love, encouraged us, let us be and grieve these two years,” Miles wrote on Instagram, announcing her pregnancy. “Now rejoice with us in this new life."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Announcing our very happy news :)

A post shared by Ruthie Ann Miles (@ruthieannmiles) on

