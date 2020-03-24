Watch Alan Menken Perform an Epic 12-Song Medley of Disney Hits on The Rosie O'Donnell Show

Tony-winning composer Alan Menken is credited for creating the score of nine Broadway musicals and some of the most iconic Disney films from 1989's The Little Mermaid to the recent 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin. In honor of the one-night-only return of The Rosie O’Donnell Show benefitting The Actors Fund (which raised over $600,000), Menken spoiled viewers by creating an original medley combining some of his biggest hits, and also gave a quick update on his current projects.

"Production stopped on The Little Mermaid movie," he said to O'Donnell. "We recorded all the songs and wrote four new songs with Lin-Manuel Miranda. I'm working on Disenchanted, the sequel to [the film] Enchanted. I have another Broadway show. And Hercules is coming to the stage, of course we did that in Central Park last summer." While that may seem like enough work to last one person's lifetime, it's just another day in the life for Menken, who's obviously keeping busy during the coronavirus. O'Donnell truly summed it best by saying Menken has "scored the life of a lot of us." Watch the epic 12-song medley below and donate to The Actor's Fund here.