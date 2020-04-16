London's Old Vic Postpones New Musical Local Hero; Announces Return of A Christmas Carol

On the heels of a recent announcement that all West End theaters would close in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, London's Old Vic has postponed its upcoming production of Local Hero, the new stage musical based on Bill Forsyth's acclaimed 1983 Scottish film.

"I’d like to convey our great sadness at being forced to postpone this summer’s production of the uplifting new musical Local Hero," said Old Vic Artistic Director Matthew Warchus. This beautiful, heartwarming and politically resonant adaptation of the hit film was a huge success with critics and we very much hope you will get to see this production before too long."

The postponment announcement also brought some uplifting news; The Old Vic plans to bring back Jack Thorne's adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which made its Broadway debut this season. This will mark the fourth year in a row the Charles Dickens classic has played for London audiences.

As previously reported, the Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet-led production of Amy Herzog's Pulitzer-finalist play 4000 Miles has also been postponed.