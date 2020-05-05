Odds & Ends: Erika Henningsen Helps Out on Giving Tuesday, Qui Nguyen Play Offered in New Adaptation & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Erika Henningsen Teams Up with She's the First for Giving Tuesday

Flying Over Sunset-bound talent, Mean Girls Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner and former vlogger Erika Henningsen is joining forces with She's the First to raise funds for the organization's COVID-19 Response Fund, which supports community-based organizations working closely with girls affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Henningsen is encouraging fans to contribute to The Front Row, She's the First's monthly giving community. Those who sign up to donate monthly or make a one-time donation by May 12 will receive a link to an exclusive living room concert performed by Henningsen. Interested? Contribute here.

Concord Theatricals Releases Qui Nguyen's She Kills Monsters

Playwright Qui Nguyen has adapted She Kills Monsters for video conference readings and productions. The play tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. For more information, head here.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Host Benefit for The Public Theater

Stage and screen star Jesse Tyler Ferguson will host an evening of performances and stories in support of the Public Theater. The gala, We Are One Public ,will be streamed on the Public's website, YouTube and Facebook on June 1. The event is directed by Kenny Leon with music direction by Ted Sperling; casting will be announced at a later date. Audrey and Zygi Wilf are the gala honorees, and the artistic honoree is Sam Waterston, who has performed in 13 productions at the Public. The gala co-chairs are Kwame Anthony Appiah, Candia Fisher, Joanna Fisher, Laure Sudreau and Lynne Wheat.

Here's Another Way to Help Nick Cordero and His Family

As previously reported, Tony nominee Nick Cordero is fighting COVID-19, and his wife Amanda Kloots has been taking to Instagram to provide updates on his health and how best to support them and their 10-month-old son Elvis. Ted Brunetti, who appeared with Cordero on Broadway's A Bronx Tale, has collaborated with his brother and product designer Joseph Brunetti to create a virus protection kit, which consists of masks, hand sanitizer, wipes and disposable gloves. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will be donated to support Cordero and his family. Find out more here.

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz to Perform Charity Concert

This cause is fabulous, baby! Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, who had been scheduled to star in Paper Mill Playhouse's now-postponed production of Sister Act, is lending her voice to a good cause. On May 31 at 7PM ET, the performer will livestream a charity concert entitled Six Feet Apart. The benefit is sponsored by City Hill Community Development and will raise money for bulk orders of protective health equipment for the fight against COVID-19. Learn more about the event here.

P.S. You need to watch this recreation of the "Ladies Who Lunch" from Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration. We'll drink to this!

