Actors’ Equity President Kate Shindle Speaks Out About Arts Funding: 'Congress Must Do More'

On May 6, Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle participated in a press call with fellow union professionals in the arts, entertainment and media industry to discuss the challenges and measures being taken in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our members are hurting," she said. The Actors' Equity Association represents about 52,000 stage managers and actors working in the theater. As previously reported, the coronavirus crisis has resulted in the shutdown of Broadway, West End and other theatrical venues, leaving many in the theater community unemployed.

Shindle emphasized the need for government funding during this time. "It's important that we continually frame arts funding not as a luxury but as the economic engine that it is. Congress must do more to ensure that theaters have the support they need to reopen when it is safe to do so," she said. "That has a halo effect, which allows local economies to recover."

Shindle shared that the average not-for-profit art attendee spends an additional $31 on the ancillary services that surround the theaters, including restaurants, bars and parking garages. On a national level, this spending supports 2.3 million jobs, provides $46.6 billion in household income and generates $15.7 billion in total government revenue. "We have to continue thinking of the arts not only in a cultural context but in an economic context," Shindle said.

Shindle also spoke to Equity's dedication to advocating for its members' healthcare. "At Equity, we strongly believe that no one should lose their healthcare in the middle of a pandemic," she said. "Equity has called for a 100 percent COBRA subsidy. We've been lobbying our own folks to find creative solutions to that problem. It seems like there has been some progress made on that front, but nothing that we can announce yet."

During the 2008 financial crisis, the federal government offered COBRA subsidies to workers who were laid off. Equity members have sent more than 27,000 letters to their members of Congress seeking relief since the Broadway shutdown was announced on March 12. Equity has also partnered with the Coalition of Broadway Unions (COBUG) to seek relief for members in New York State, as well as launched the Curtain Up Fund with The Actors Fund to raise money for members in need.

In addition to prioritizing the health of its members during the coronavirus crisis, Shindle also touched on evaluating safety standards for when theaters are able to reopen. The AEA has retained safety consultant Dr. David Michaels, who served as the administrator of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) under former President Barack Obama, to advise the union to develop the steps necessary for reopening Broadway and theaters across the country. "Right now, Dr. Michaels is spending a fair amount of time really familiarizing himself with the industry," Shindle said. "He is doing a lot of listening, a lot of conversation with our staff. We are moving as quickly as possible to determine when it is going to be safe for example, for one actor to hand a prop to another actor. There are some accommodations that may need to be made creatively."

"Historically, there is no such thing as social distancing for our members, particularly the actors, regardless of the size of the audience. We know we are going to need new standards going forward," she continued. "We know we can be a leader for shaping safety standards for the entire industry." It was previously announced that the Broadway shutdown extension is set through June 7. "It would be premature to talk about dates," Shindle said in regards to a timeline on when Equity members can expect to return to work. "But I think I speak for everyone when I say that our members would love to get back to work as quickly as possible."